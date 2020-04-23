More than 100,000 Kentuckians join ranks seeking jobless aid

The government says more than 103,000 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment benefits last week.

That raises the state's five-week total to about 500,000 people seeking aid. It reflects the disappearance of jobs across an economy in near lockdown from the coronavirus.

The U.S. Labor Department released the latest numbers Thursday. The University of Kentucky meanwhile announced it was putting about 1,700 workers on furlough. Most of them work at UK Healthcare, and the furloughs will range from one to ten weeks.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported six more virus-related deaths Thursday, raising the statewide death toll to at least 191 since the pandemic began.

