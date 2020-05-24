More than 1,000 people without power after Sunday's storm

A storm blew through several parts of Eastern Kentucky on Sunday leaving many without power.

A representative from Kentucky Power said reports of outages started coming in around 5:30 p.m.

There are about 1,400 customers in Pikeville, South Williamson and Hazard areas without power. Crews are out assessing and restoring.

The representative said most outages will be restored tonight, but depending on the severity of the outage, some cases may have to be held over until tomorrow.

You can click here for a map of outages.

