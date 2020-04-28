More testing needed but swabs at a premium for one Harlan County Doctor

Out of 120 Kentucky Counties, only 11 have yet to record a positive Coronavirus case, one of them being Harlan County.

While Governor Beshear emphasizes the importance of more testing one doctor in Harlan is answering the call.

Doctor Abdul Dahhan is offering COVID-19 testing and has for weeks, only now he is working on streamlining the process.

"We came up with the idea of having a drive-by system where we put a tent, we have staff in it, and the swabs and all you have to do is give us a call, tell us you're coming and we'll tell you when to come by," said Dr. Dahhan.

While not a state-sponsored drive up testing site, the tests are at no cost to the person getting it. Simply calling Dr. Dahhan's office and letting them know you're coming by will do the trick.

"Because people want to get the county back to work but the only way to get back to work as the Governor said is to find out if there is sickness or not," said Dr. Dahhan.

While doing this from his small practice offers ease of use, it also presents challenges. Specifically for Dr. Dahhan, he is having trouble securing swabs for the coronavirus test.

“I want to get the swabs available here so I can swab the patients if I don’t have the swabs then the whole thing is useless. So, hopefully, they will hear us and they will start providing us with a channel so we can get the swabs,” said Dr. Dahhan. "I guess it's bureaucracy because the swabs are available it's just a matter of getting the system in gear so we can get them and get them going. I now only have nine left and I suspect I will need many more, so hopefully, we will get them all going. This is not a one-day affair, or one-week affair I think we plan to continue this for the foreseeable future."

He is working closely with Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley on getting swabs.

Mosley says the county is working with a company called Gravity Diagnostics to build a relationship with the Department of Public Health to get more swabs.

In the meantime, Dr. Dahhan is working to test as many people as he can with the few swabs he has left.

"We all want to get the system going so it will be a win-win situation for everybody," said Dr. Dahhan.

While swabbing for positive patients is important, this is not the only test that is provided by Dr. Dahhan's Harlan office.

"There is an anti-body test that I have been using as well, but it's not very well standardized," said the Doctor.

The anti-body tests could show a person's natural immunity to the coronavirus, a sign that they may have already had it, either undetected, also known as asymptomatic, or undiagnosed before the virus was originally known to be in the United States.

"Back in December going towards February we had people sicks as a dog, fever, chills sore throat, cough the whole gamut, the school kids, the teachers I mean everybody was sick, and like you said strep negative, nasal negative, x-ray clear but they're sick as a dog," said Dr. Dahhan.

While a loose guess having known many were sick but not testing positive for the known viruses, the more people getting tested, the faster medical professionals will be at tracing who has it and how it spreads.