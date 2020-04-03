More sunshine this weekend, few rain chances Sunday

Clear skies continue tonight and as we head into the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s tonight.

The Weekend

We will continue to see that sunshine for the weekend. The best day to get outside will be Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Clouds will start to increase Sunday with a few scattered rain chances. We'll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds Monday with a few scattered rain chances. Highs will remain in the 70s as we head into the new week.

Tuesday through Thursday we will bring back the gloomy and rainy conditions. The best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday but some models are showing some soggier conditions Thursday as well. We will continue to keep an eye on that.

It looks like we cool off a little bit by the end of the week next week and see sunshine return by Friday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorolgist

Paige Noël