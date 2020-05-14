More sunshine on the way, few scattered showers and storms arrive too

More sunshine and warmer temperatures continue into the weekend, but it looks like we'll add in some scattered showers and storms too.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see a few clouds here and there with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Friday highs will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. We could see a few pop-up showers and storms tomorrow, but I think most of us stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

The Weekend

The warmer temperatures this weekend but we will add in a few more rain chances.

Saturday and Sunday highs will remain the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. For your Saturday we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with scattered rain chances by the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday, a cold front will approach the mountains bringing a few more showers and storms especially later Sunday night into Monday. Neither day looks supper soggy as of now.

Extended Forecast

Monday is starting to look soggier as that cold front pushes through. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

It looks like we could hang onto a few scattered rain chances Tuesday. Models are kind of all over the place with rain chances next week so that is something we'll keep a close eye on. Highs look to be in the mid-70s next week.

