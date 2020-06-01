More sunshine Tuesday, temperatures warming up

Say goodbye to the spring-like temperatures and hello to summer!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Meteorological summer started today, but the first official day is just 19 days away! It sure will feel like summer heading into the first few days of June.

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It'll be a very nice and comfortable evening. Get out and enjoy it!

Tuesday we will continue to see mostly sunny skies with highs getting back into the low to mid-80s. The humidity will start to crank up this week too, so it'll start to feel pretty muggy out there. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday night with mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday with highs closer to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows remain the mid to upper 60s. We will remain dry throughout the day, but later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, scattered showers and storms return to the mountains.

We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday into the first half of the weekend. It does not look like a total washout right now, just a few storms in the heat of the day.

Highs remain in the mid-80s into the end of the week and the weekend. We could see a few scattered showers and storms Saturday with dry conditions by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday and stick around into the new week.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël