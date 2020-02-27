More snowfall expected Friday, slick morning drive

Cold temperatures and more snow showers are expected for your Friday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday morning and lasts through Saturday morning for Bell, Harlan and Letcher Counties. Wise County, VA is also in this advisory.

Snow showers return once again very late tonight but mostly for your Friday morning. With the cold temperatures we saw today, the snowfall will stick to those back roads pretty easily. For tomorrow we will be tracking two rounds of snow.

The first round will fall during the morning drive which could create slick roads. As highs get above freezing tomorrow afternoon, that snow will transition into a little bit of a wintry mix. It does look like we see a slight break from the rain and snow by the later afternoon hours.

The second round of snow will move in late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Overall we are looking at a dusting for most with higher elevations seeing 1-2" possible.

Saturday and Sunday

Snow showers continue into the early morning hours Saturday, but sunshine returns quickly and we should see highs get near 40°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds Sunday with highs jumping into the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. We'll start to warm up for the first few days of March, but it looks like we could start out with a lot of rain as well.

Extended Forecast

Highs look to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the first few days of March. We'll bring in scattered rain chances Monday with soggy conditions continuing through Thursday morning.

Right now models are hinting at quite a bit of rain so we will continue to keep an eye on that closely.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël