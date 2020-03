Several schools in our region joined other schools Friday in heeding Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendations and are closing amid coronavirus concerns.

- Corbin Independent Schools are closed from March 16 through April 13. Corbin Schools are utilizing NTI Days.

- Johnson County Schools are closed March 16 through April 3.

- Rockcastle Schools are closed March 13 through March 27.

