More scattered rain chances for the weekend, gloomy skies continue

Gloomy conditions continue as we head into the weekend.

Tonight

We will see widespread rain chances become more scattered tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s tonight. With moisture sticking around tonight, we could see a wintry mix late tonight into early Saturday morning. Not major impacts are expected with the wintry mix Saturday morning.

The Weekend

Gloomy conditions continue into the weekend. We'll hang onto a slim chance of seeing a wintry mix for both days, but we are not expecting any accumulation. Higher elevations have the best chance of seeing maybe a light dusting at best.

Highs both days will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and scattered rain chances continue for your Monday. Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the mid-30s. We could see a little bit of a wintry mix Monday morning as well, but just like the weekend, we are not expecting any major impacts.

I think we will start to see those clouds clear out as we head into the last few days of January with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

We could see rain chances return by Friday of next week. More on that later.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël