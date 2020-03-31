More rain tonight, gloomy start to April

Happy last day of March! It's been a long one and I know a lot of us are ready for the new month!

Tonight and Tomorrow

The last evening of March will continue to be a soggy and chilly one. We will continue to see scattered rain chances tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

For the first day of April, we will hang onto the gloomy and chilly conditions. We could see a few rain chances Wednesday, but we should be on the dry side. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

After the clouds clear out later Wednesday night, sunshine returns for the end of the week! Highs will be in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine both days.

We will continue the dry trend Saturday. Yes, that is three dry days in a row! It's hard to believe. Highs will get into the lower 70s this weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds both days. We could see a few scattered rain chances Sunday, but I think most of us will stay on the drier side.

We see scattered rain chances continue into the new week with temperatures remaining in the 70s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël