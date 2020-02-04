More rain overnight, slight rain break Wednesday before heavy rain arrives

Soggy weather continues for the next several days and flooding could be an issue. Stay weather aware as we head into the next few days.

Tonight

Lighter rain has moved into the mountains this evening, but pockets of heavy rain are still likely tonight and into the early morning hours.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s tonight. Take it easy out there for your morning commute as we could see ponding water on the roadways.

Wednesday and Thursday

We will continue the soggy weather for your Wednesday and Thursday.

For the day on Wednesday, it looks like we will see a few more rain breaks. This is good. We need a slight break before heavy rain returns Wednesday night. Highs will be in the mid-50s with lows only dropping into the lower 50s.

We are keeping a close eye on the rain moving in Wednesday night and continuing into your Thursday. Most of us have seen about 0.5"-1" so far and some models show another 2"-3" from now through Thursday night. Localized high water issues are possible, especially for the Cumberland Valley. A Flood Watch will likely be issued at some point.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Thursday which means rain will turn into a wintry mix Thursday night into your Friday morning. With soggy conditions and temperatures dropping, mudslides could also be an issue. Just stay weather aware as we head into the next several days.

Extended Forecast

That rain/snow mix continues into your Friday morning with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s. It looks like we could see another round of rain/snow for your Saturday as well. Highs will be near 40 with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Let's get through this rainy mess before we focus on snowfall totals. We'll see sunshine return Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Warmer temperatures return for the new workweek and it looks like we could be tracking more rain.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël