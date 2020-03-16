More rain moves in tonight, gloomy week ahead

Rain chances will increase once again as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Keep that rain gear handy!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Rain chances will move back into the mountains tonight and stick around for your Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Those rain chances will become more scattered throughout Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies continue Tuesday night with drier conditions.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances and gloomy skies continue for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will start to get very warm as we head into the end of the workweek.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s Wednesday through Friday. Scattered rain chances continue Thursday with more soggy weather Friday. We could be dealing with more storms Friday as that cold front moves in.

A few scattered rain chances continue Saturday morning with drier conditions for the weekend, for now. Hopefully, by Sunday we can see a little bit of sunshine!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël