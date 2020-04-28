More people who need immediate care are waiting longer to get it due to COVID-19 fears, doctors say

Emergency Rooms have remained open through the COVID-19 pandemic. People still need immediate life-saving care, but lately, workers at some emergency rooms are seeing more people come in incredibly sick.

The entrance to the Hazard ARH emergency room

This is an indirect result of the novel coronavirus: fear.

“People are afraid to go out in public but they’re also afraid to go to healthcare facilities and healthcare facilities are probably some of the safest places you can go right now,” said Dr. Bart Francis, Medical Director for the ARH Emergency Departments

At the Hazard ARH Emergency Room, things look different but their purpose remains the same.

At the entrance to the ER, you are asked if you have run a fever or have a cough, they then take your temperature.

Inside, things look different too. The seating is broken up throughout the lobby as caution tape blocks off some seats. There is also a separate lobby for people who are experiencing respiratory systems.

Still, many people are afraid of showing up to the ER.

"We’ve seen more people coming in the late stage, they come after a few hours. Or maybe after a day or two when they’ve already had a heart attack," Francis added.

People who are also having kidney problems are another group, he adds.

For people who are experiencing a heart attack unknowingly, the time they wait to come in adds to their recovery time.

"That recovery is not as likely and is a lot longer and a lot more difficult," he added. "If you wait, the longer you wait, the more damaged heart muscle and the more recovery time is necessary for people to resume their normal functions, and sometimes you never get back to your normal function."

The dress of the people taking care of you may look different too. Those taking care of you may have a N-100 respirator on along with a face shield.

"You’ll see people in get-up and garb and it looks a little different, it can be a little scary to patients but honestly that’s just to protect the patients and protect the staff," he added.

Francis says for people who are experiencing something like high blood pressure, telemedicine is the way to go.

But for people who are showing symptoms of something that may be serious - like a heart attack - coming in is the best option.

"We don’t want people to pass away at home who we can potentially help here in the healthcare environment."