More long term recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky report COVID-19 cases

Friday WYMT learned more long term recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky have been hit with more COVID-19 cases than we have reported on.

Data sent in from the state shows Jackson Manor in Jackson County has the most cases. 39 residents and 11 staff members there have tested positive. Friday we also learned of a fifth death there.

Other cases include one staff member at Riverview Health Care in Floyd County, Heritage Assisted Living in Knox County, The Jordan Center in Lawrence County and Crestwood Personal Care in Pulaski County.

Meanwhile, two residents and a staff member have tested positive at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Laurel County.