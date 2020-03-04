More clouds tonight, scattered rain chances return

Clouds will increase tonight with a little bit more rain moves back into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will continue to increase this evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Cloudy skies continue Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. Thursday night we could bring back a few scattered rain chances with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Friday we'll see more cloudy skies and a few more rain chances. Highs will be in the lower 40s early in the day with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s. As those temperatures drop throughout the day we could see a rain/snow mix throughout the mountains.

We are not expecting any major accumulation. Maybe a light dusting in the higher elevations, but overall most of this will melt when it hits the ground due to us being so warm the past few days.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend! Highs will be in the low to mid-50s Saturday and highs on Sunday look to get into the mid-60s. It'll be a gorgeous weekend so get out and enjoy it!

It looks like soggy conditions return once again for the new workweek. More on that later.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël