More clouds, scattered rain chances return today

Some milder temperatures continue for your Tuesday, but there definitely won't be as much sunshine.

Today and Tonight

Today will go one of two ways: The easy way or the hard way. Some clouds and scattered showers are likely this morning, so be ready for that as you head out the door. With the easy way, those clouds will clear some heading into the afternoon, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. The hard way keeps the clouds around for much of the day, which would keep our temps lower. I'm betting on the easy way for right now. Highs should climb into the low 70s with southwest winds.

Tonight, those clouds will eventually take back over and rain chances will pick back up late with the approaching system. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

The cold front brings some soggy conditions and maybe even some rumbles of thunder into the mountains for your Wednesday. It looks like our daytime high will be before noon and drop as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. We should get into the mid-60s before dropping into the upper 40s overnight.

The rain chances follow us into Thursday, at least in scattered form. Hopefully, the skies will start to clear out later in the day. It will be cooler with highs only in the upper 50s.

We welcome May on Friday with sunshine and warmer temperatures back into the forecast. That trend should continue on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Friday and mid-70s on Saturday.

Unfortunately, we could have some more rain chances back in the forecast by late Sunday and into the first full week of May.

