More clouds and scattered rain chances for your Friday

Are you tired of the gloomy weather? Well, we only have to deal with it for two more days! We can do this.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Cloudy skies continue tonight and tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. We'll see scattered rain chances return early Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into the weekend.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s. At least those temperatures will be slightly warmer!

The Weekend

Saturday we will see those clouds and a few rain chances stick around, but sunshine returns for all of us by Sunday!

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Saturday will be a gloomy and chilly day.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return just in time for Super Bowl Sunday! Highs will be in the mid-50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Get out and enjoy your Sunday!

Extended Forecast

Sunshine continues for most of the day Monday with highs in the lower 60s. By Monday night clouds will move back into the area with a few scattered rain chances very late Monday night.

Scattered rain chances return Tuesday with more soggy conditions by Wednesday. Highs will remain in the lower 60s both days. Wednesday could be a little bit on the stormy side. Temperatures will drop all day as well with highs earlier in the day. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 40s by Thursday.

Looks like we'll be back on another roller coaster! Buckle up!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël