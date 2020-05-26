More clouds Wednesday, scattered showers and storms continue

Warm temperatures and scattered storms will continue heading into the rest of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will hang onto scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon/evening. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side and could produce some locally heavy rain for some spots. Clouds will start to increase later tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Always remember to turn around and don't drown if you see a flooded roadway. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy tonight and really throughout the week!

Tomorrow we will see temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will see more clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. I think we could see some soggy conditions later Wednesday night into Thursday with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

The lower 80s and scattered showers and storms continue Thursday and Friday. I think we'll see a weak cold front move through Friday into Saturday. More clouds return Friday afternoon into Saturday.

We'll start your Saturday with some clouds and a few rain chances, but I think sunshine will take over by the afternoon hours. Highs will be cooler with temperatures in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday those mostly sunny skies return and high pressure will move in and stick around into the new week. Highs remain in the low to mid-70s Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday we'll see highs get back into the mid to upper 70s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël