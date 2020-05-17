More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jackson, Clay Counties

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in both Jackson and Clay Counties on Sunday.

The Clay County patient is a woman who is currently hospitalized.

Jackson County has two new cases, a 54-year-old woman

and a 36-year-old woman.

Nurses from the Clay County Health Department and the Jackson County Health Department are carrying out contact investigations to find out could be at risk of exposure from these cases.

There are now 61 cases in Jackson County and two cases in Clay County.