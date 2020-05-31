More businesses set to open June 1: Here are dates you need to know

(WYMT)- The Pike County Health Department mapped out the list of businesses set to reopen on June 1. This is part of Governor Andy Beshear's plan to open the state's economy in phases.
June 1:
-Auctions
-Auto/Dirt Track Aquatic Centers
-Bowling Alleys
-Fishing Tournaments
-Fitness Centers
-Kentucky State Park Lodges
-Movie Theaters
-Salato Wildlife Education Center
June 8:
-Aquariums
-Distilleries
-Libraries
-Limited Outdoor Attractions
-Museums
-Horse Shows
-Some Childcare (In-home)
June 11:
-Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky St. Park Campgrounds
June 15:
-Some Childcare (Center-based)
-Youth Sports (Low-contact)
June 29:
-Bars
-Groups of 50 or fewer
-Youth Sports (Expanded Act.)