More COVID-19 testing is critically important to the reopening of the economy

Governor Andy Beshear is announcing new testing locations every day and thousands of tests are conducted throughout the state.

Health and government leaders say this is critically important to the reopening of the economy.

It has been more than two months since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Kentucky, but doctors say with such limited testing it has been hard to know how many cases are out there.

"Because I think honestly we're just scratching the surface," said Dr. Ryan Stanton.

He says more testing that is happening now allows for the pinpointing of where the real problems are.

"The more tests we have the more answers we have. The better we can guide policy based on the actual prevalence of the disease as opposed to the prediction of the prevalence of the disease," said Dr. Stanton.

Gov. Beshear says they now have the ability to test as many as 50,000 a week with the newest addition of 13 First Care locations.

"We'll see communities, businesses that start to get hot spots. We can address those individually opposed to where we have been so far, with a carte Blanche closure of the economy closing widespread businesses when many of them have not been highly impacted," said Dr. Stanton.

Reopening and more testing work hand in hand because the increased testing allows for more monitoring.

"And to get an idea of where the virus is and where it has spread. The testing is available. The singular testing where each person is tested for PCR, active disease. We have the antibody that looks at the potential exposure," Dr. Stanton said.

Nearly every testing location now no longer requires a person to be showing symptoms. Anyone can get a test.

In addition to the increased testing locations, Gov. Beshear also said Thursday there are multiple lab locations coming online to process the test results.