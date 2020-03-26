Moonshine distillery switches to hand sanitizer, disinfectant

Kentucky Mist Distillery is delivering its first batch of medical disinfectant and hand sanitizer to Hazard and Jackson Thursday evening.

Distillery owner Colin Fultz said a state executive order lifted the regulations on making the product in order to fight the coronavirus.

He received recipes from the Rural Health Organization and the agency that regulates distilleries and began producing it.

He was driving a loaded truck to Hazard Thursday.

“We can produce about 14 gallons a day of hand sanitizer,” Fultz said. “This first batch is going to (Hazard) hospital. They need the ethanol to clean their equipment."

The Whitesburg distillery is taking the sanitizer to area hospitals and county agencies that need it. The load tonight goes to Hazard ARH Hospital, Breathitt County and Perry County.

“Whitesburg Hospital just asked for hand sanitizer and I'm going to theirs to them tomorrow, but Hazard needed theirs right now,” Fultz said.

Distilleries across the state and nation are gearing up to produce hand sanitizer after a severe shortage as a result of the COVID-19 disease.