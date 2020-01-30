Mom fails to meet deadline to bring missing kids to Idaho

The mom of two children missing since September failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to bring the kids to authorities in Idaho on Thursday.

That clears the way for a judge to potentially hold Lori Vallow in contempt of court, a move that would allow prosecutors to seek her extradition from Hawaii to Idaho.

Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”

JJ’s grandmother says she’s disheartened but still hopes to find her grandson.

