2-year-old Missouri heart transplant recipient gets puppy from Laurel County woman

Truett Palmer is a 2-year-old boy from Missouri, who has been battling issues with his heart.

On June 28th, Truett had open-heart surgery in Boston, where he and his family stayed for 10 weeks.

"While he was up there in recovery, they had his therapy dog come in. And, she was a standard Golden Doodle. And, every time she would come in he would light up," said Truett's mother, Danielle Palmer.

On October 30th, Truett was able to get a heart transplant. Now that things have calmed down a bit for the family, they began looking for a Golden Doodle. However, they said it is an expensive breed and did not know how they were going to make it work.

Gena Gray in London was raised a few litters of Golden Doodles. She said God laid it on her heart to give an extra puppy away.

"So I put him online and I specified I would like to bless a family with a special needs child. And, I got many responses. When I got to Danielle's post I just felt like this was the family," said Gray.

God made a way for both Gena and Truett.

"My dad, who is a crop-duster in southeast Missouri, does a lot of crop-dusting in Kentucky. He had come across a Golden Doodle page and told me to check it out," said Palmer.

That is how Truett's story got told on Gena's Facebook post.

Gena and the Palmer family arranged for Truett's dad Brett and grandfather that worked in Kentucky, to meet Gena at the airport in Laurel County.

On Christmas morning, Truett and his brothers got to meet their new furry friend, Zada Grace.

"We are forever thankful for that. And, humbled by the generosity. The joy that's on Truett's face every day is just more than we could ever ask for," said Palmer.

Since Truett's dog has helped him, Gray had made arrangements for two other kids battling health issues to get one as well.