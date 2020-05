Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing Laurel County woman.

39-year-old Cecily Mobley of London, Ky. was last seen in the Keavy community on April 12th.

Mobley is described as 5'5", 165 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything about her location please contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.