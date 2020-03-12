Miss Basketball escapes Italy, returns to U.S. Thursday night

Maci Morris tweeted Monday hoping to get out of Italy.

Bruh someone get me out of Italy — Maci Morris (@Maci4Mo) March 9, 2020

Morris' agent, and family worked to get the star player home as soon as possible.

"Then they started canceling it, then we started to hear about what was going on in Northern Italy and that's when we started to get worried," said Patti Morris, Macy Morris' mom.

As of the interview Thursday afternoon, Macy was over the Atlantic and Patti was ready for her to be home.

"I'll be glad to get her home and out of all this craziness that's going on around us," said Patti.

Morris' said Maci texted her the other day worried that she may have the virus but, she quickly came around and said she was fine.

"When they started closing things down early over there she started to get a little worried. I think she was questioning what was going on over there," said Morris.

Maci is not showing any symptoms of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, but Patti Morris says they plan to self isolate for the recommended period of time.