Ministries bring food, clothing and more to Whitley County families impacted by flooding

Whitley County is still struggling with the aftermath of last week's flooding, particularly where the Cumberland River runs through Williamsburg.

The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Inc. out of Nashville is sending a tractor-trailer full of supplies. Distribution starts at 6 p.m. at the Williamsburg Convention Center. Everyone in need is encouraged to go get supplies. There will be food boxes, clothing, cleaning supplies, infant care items, water and more.

Sister station WKYT reports Cedar Ridge Ministries is also helping families in need by distributing food, clothing and other essentials Tuesday. The ministry said it will continue to support the community throughout the week.

"I'm overwhelmed with the help that's in this community right now," said Steven Parton, who lives in Whitley County. "My phone has been busy for days with people just calling. 'What do you need? We are praying for you' and all this. I'm just overwhelmed by the goodness that is still in this county."

"What better time than with the water facing and looking like it may even come back again Wednesday?" said Keith Decker, president and director of Cedar Ridge Ministries. "It makes it feel good just to be ready so that families can say, 'hey I don't have to worry about my family, my children.'"

The ministry is still accepting donations for flooding victims. You can call them at 1-606-549-1372.