Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests

The man who fatally shot two people at a Texas church was repeatedly fed by the congregation before he grew angry when church officials refused to give him money.

This June 16, 2015, photo provided by the River Oaks Police Department, in Texas, shows Keith Thomas Kinnunen. Authorities say that Kinnunen is the man who carried out an attack Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. (Credit: River Oaks Police Department via AP)

That’s according to court records and the church’s minister, Britt Farmer, who told The Christian Chronicle that the church gave food to Keith Thomas Kinnunen on several occasions.

Police say Kinnunen fatally shot two church members on Sunday before he was killed by a member of the church’s volunteer security team.

Court records portray Kinnunen as being deeply troubled long before Sunday’s attack.

Kinnunen was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial in 2012. He was eventually deemed competent for trial on those charges and others, but the charges were reduced to misdemeanors to which he ultimately pleaded guilty.

It’s unclear if his lengthy criminal record and psychological history would have barred him from legally buying the gun he used in Sunday’s attack at the church in the town of White Settlement.

An ex-wife told The Associated Press on Tuesday that by the end of her six-year marriage to Kinnunen, he was “really disturbed.”

