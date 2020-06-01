Mining company with local operations acquired by European company

A mining company with operations in several counties in our coverage area now has a new owner.

Sev.en Energy, based in the country of Liechtenstein, has acquired Lexington based Blackhawk Energy, LLC.

According to a news release, Sev.en currently owns coal mining and power generation assets in the Czech Republic, in the United Kingdom and in Australia.

Blackhawk filed for bankruptcy restructuring back in July 2019.

The company then started laying off some of their workforce in early December 2019.

While Blackhawk has operations in several states, here locally they own the Spurlock Mining complex in Floyd and Magoffin County, the Pine Branch complex and Blue Diamond Mining complex in Perry, Knott and Leslie County. Part of the Pine Branch complex is located in Breathitt County and the Hampden Complex located in Mingo and Logan County, West Virginia.

The release did not state when the acquisition will take place or if any of the miners who have been laid off will be called back to work.