Miners at odds: Pike County miners meet on the tracks to debate continuing protest

It is day three of the Pike County miners protest in Kimper and not all of the miners who work for Quest Energy support the blockade.

On Monday, a small group of miners stood on the tracks in Blackburn Bottom to prevent a train loaded down with coal from leaving. Their terms - pay them what they were owed since mid-December and they will leave.

By Wednesday morning, all the miners had two weeks of pay in their bank accounts. But some of the miners said they were missing holiday pay and overtime.

A few of the miners told WYMT they were worried that if they left the tracks now, they would not get their next paycheck either, which is due Friday.

Later this morning, another group of Pike County miners showed up at the tracks - not to join the protest, but to call for its end. The other miners offered to pool their own money to pay the protesters, saying they all just want to go back to work.

Lisa Little, treasurer for Quest Energy, arrived at the tracks and said she would post the miners' next checks this day, complete with the missing overtime and holiday pay.

The protesting miners said they now see the new paystubs, but still will not leave until they see the money in their accounts. If it does appear, however, they agreed to leave.