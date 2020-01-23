Milder day ahead, rain chances return late

Get the rain gear back out. You may need it before the day ends.

Today and Tonight

The good news is that it will be much warmer this morning than it has been. We'll start your Friday-Eve in the low 30s! That will feel like a heatwave compared to the low to mid-teens.

Cloudy skies will be around for most of the day and we'll stay dry until later this evening. If you have plans after 7 p.m., that's when you'll need to keep the umbrella handy. Those chances ramp up overnight. Highs will top out around 50 and drop into the low 40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks pretty soggy across the mountains, thanks to our next system rolling into town. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. We could see a little mix or snow on Friday night, but I don't think there will be any issues. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Saturday, scattered chances for rain linger during the daylight hours and we'll top out in the upper 30s. We could see a few snow showers, depending on how much moisture is left on Saturday night. Some of those could linger into early Sunday morning before clearing out in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s. Lows will be in the low 30s both Saturday and Sunday night.

We start the last week of January with sunshine mixed with clouds and highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday.

