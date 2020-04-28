Mild winter will likely lead to more ticks

After a mild winter, this tick season could be rougher than usual, according to sister station WKYT.

Ticks can transmit a plethora of diseases, but thankfully not COVID-19.

If you find a tick latched onto you it is very important to remove it safely.

"Remove it with tweezers. Try not to burn it or pour alcohol on it or any of those things. If you do those things that can cause the tick to actually kind of vomit into your blood, and that increases the likelihood that diseases could be transmitted to you. Once it's out of you, kill it however you want, get your revenge. But, when it's still plugged into you, take some care," said Jonathan Larson, Extension Entomologist with the University of Kentucky.

Larson says if you head outdoors you should wear long sleeves and pants, have a bug spray with DEET and have repellents for your pets to decrease your chances of a tick bite in the first place.