Mild temperature trend continues, storms possible on Tuesday

After a couple of beautiful days this weekend, we bring back some rain chances to start the new week.

Today and Tonight

Our best chances for rain today will be this morning and they will mainly be on the stray side. We'll start the day with a few clouds that will gradually clear the later into the day that we get. Highs will top out in the low 70s.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a stray rain chance can't be ruled out again. Lows will drop into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will be another mild day, but a passing disturbance could bring us the chance for some stronger storms. The entire region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, while the I-64 corridor is under a slight risk (2 out of 5). The storm chances will be scattered with sun and clouds for the rest of the day, but that's something we'll have to keep an eye on. Highs will top out in the mid-70s. Rain chances continue Tuesday night as we drop into the low 60s.

Those scattered chances continue Wednesday and Thursday, but you'll notice a big difference in temperatures during the day both days as a cold front swings through. Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s, Thursday will only be in the low to mid-60s.

We dry out on Friday before more rain chances return by the weekend.

