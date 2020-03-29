Middlesboro teens spread positivity though chalk drawings

During times of uncertainty, two Middlesboro teens are a shining light.

"Everything is unknown and as people we're scared of the unknown," said Freshman Kaylea Martin.

"Using her anxious energy to inspire and give hope to people I mean what is better than that," said Pastor Zachary Bay.

The pair wanted to spread positivity by drawing messages and bible verses in front of First Baptist Church.

"My dad bought sidewalk chalk and I said 'you know what would be a really good idea, if we went down and we drew some inspirational messages on the parking lot,'" said Martin.

The members of First Baptist Church in Middlesboro enjoyed the uplifting messages.

"The members loved it of course, but the whole town loved it. That was kinda one of my joys," added Bay.

However, positive messages spanned farther than just the church.

"One of our community members took some really good photos of it with the sun coming up over the saddle of the gap," said Bay.

"I posted the pictures at night we went to bed i woke up the next morning. The girls were still sleeping and I was thinking 'this is going viral.' It's been shared 40, 60 times," added Kaylea's Mom, Summer Martin.

What was once sidewalk art, quickly turned into a symbol of hope.

"I was like 'look at how much of an impact you can make on people and encouraging others with a little bit of sidewalk chalk,'" said Martin.

"I hope that people will take away from this that this too will pass and we need to live in the moment and not fear," added Martin.

All to spread the message, that we will get through this together.

