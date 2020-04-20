Middlesboro, Pineville city pools not opening this summer

On Monday, the cities of Middlesboro and Pineville announced they would not be opening their pools this summer.

Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson sayid the biggest issue concerning the pools, is that $2.9 million of a $10 million budget comes from occupational tax.

"It all comes down to the revenue, and, you know, I'm very concerned about our city, as Mayor Madon is and all the other mayors, about the loss of revenue. It affects everything we do from our police, to our fire, down to our recreation department," said Nelson.

"We don't even know a time-frame when all the COVID-19 stuff is going to be over with. So, I talked to Mayor Madon about it a little bit. He had some concerns. So, we decided to go ahead and make a decision we didn't like, but to close the pools this year," Nelson continued.

Last year, the Middlesboro pool did not open because of a leak. After several businesses donated money to help repair it, it was ready for this summer.

Nelson said the city had not anticipated having to make the decision and had even hired lifeguards. That means around 12-15 employees were lost this summer.

"We're going to do everything we can to come out of this better than we were when we went in it," Nelson said.

In addition to hopefully finally getting the chance to open the pool for the first time in 2 years, Nelson said he will be releasing information on a splash pad being added to the pool.