Middlesboro Mall is reopening its doors

Retail stores were allowed to open on Wednesday.

Middlesboro Mall opened its doors at 10 a.m.

In order to reopen, stores and customers are having to get used to new safety guidelines that were put in place.

The mall is required to keep their occupancy at 33 percent according to the new restrictions.

There also has to be maintenance employees constantly walking around monitoring people, making sure they are following the social distancing guidelines. They also are constantly cleaning.

Despite the new restrictions, many shoppers came excited to be able to buy new shoes and summer clothes.

Some shoppers however felt strange to be back in the stores.

“It’s not something that I’ve done in so long that you wouldn’t think something as commonplace as shopping would ever become weird but it definitely kinda has,” said shopper Bobbi Kelling.

Not all stores, such as JC Penney and Bath and Body Works, have opened yet.

There is no word on when more stores will open, but the mall said they are welcoming all "mall walkers."