Teacher arrested, accused of encouraging students to send nude photos

A middle school band teacher has been arrested after West Virginia State Police received a complaint of criminal sexual misconduct.

Capt. Shannon Oglesby said an officer received the complaint from a 14-year-old girl and her family on Monday, Jan. 13.

Oglesby said the complaint involved the solicitation of students at Chapmanville Middle School.

According to documents, a chat group on a social messenger was created on March 17 between the band teacher, the 14-year-old and another 12-year-old student.

The victim told police the chat was designed so they could communicate about a band trip to Beckley. However, the teen says messages continued after that trip.

In the messages, officers said the teacher asked the victim to send nude photos of herself to other juvenile boys and have the young boys send nude photos of themselves back to her. Officers said he is also accused of asking other inappropriate questions.

Cameron Gerald Bookman, 27, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Logan County Board of Education Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Bookman admitted to asking the student to send nudes to other students. However, Bookman claimed he asked the questions in a "joking matter."

He told officers he spoke to both young girls in the group chat because they "were all friends."

Bookman is now in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.