Mickey Wright, golf great and early LPGA force, dies at 85

Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright has died.

Her attorney says she died Monday of a heart attack Monday. She was 85.

She had been hospitalized in recent weeks because of a fall.

Wright won 82 LPGA tournaments, including 13 majors.

She joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88.

She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues.

The Associated Press named her Female Golfer of the Century in 1999.

