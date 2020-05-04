Mental Health Awareness Month: How to cope with your anxiety

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mountain Comprehensive Care Center offers services to people who are dealing with mental health and substance use issues.

40 percent of their clients have been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

"There's definitely been an increase in anxiety, there's no doubt about that, I think we're just trying to monitor that situation," said Kentucky River Regional Coordinator Adam Maggard.

They use technology to help monitor their clients.

"We're trying to help people in any way we can whether it be phone, telehealth, whatever it may be," said Maggard.

Mental health therapist (LPCA) Frances Everage has clients who have been impacted by COVID-19.

"A lot of my clients are in one degree or another of some sort of mental health crisis because of COVID-19," said Everage.

All while making sure those who need help can get it.

"Therapy really is okay, it doesn't mean you're crazy. You know we all need to learn how to cope in healthy ways, and we all need to identify things that are troubling us and causing us anxiety," added Everage.

Maggard and Everage both agree on keeping yourself busy is the best way to help your mental well-being.

"Exercise's really good for anxiety and depression," said Everage. "It can be a crossword puzzle, it can be an adult coloring book, anything to keep your mind occupied and to keep it off the anxiety and depression is really what we want to be doing," added Maggard.

You can call the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center's crisis hotline at 1-800-422-1060.

