Memorial held for former Kentucky First Lady Phyllis George

On Monday, KET broadcasted a memorial service held for former Kentucky first lady Phyllis George.

Sister station WKYT reports George died on May 14 from complications of a rare blood disorder.

She was one of the first women to have a prominent role in sports television when she was hired by CBS Sports in the 1970s.

She married John Y. Brown Jr. in 1979, serving as Kentucky's first lady after Brown's successful run for governor later that year.

You can click here to read more about George and her life.

