Many still flock to Lake Cumberland on Memorial Day

People flocked to the lakes this holiday weekend, as this was one activity you could still do safely.

With restrictions on so many other activities, Kentucky lakes could see a lot more business this summer.

Lake Cumberland was one place this weekend that was busy, but people say they had fun while keeping their distance from others.

Both the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and local sheriff’s department confirmed they did not have any major problems this weekend or any complaints of large groups gathered together.

Conley Bottom, one of the marinas' around Lake Cumberland, was originally fearful of what the coronavirus would do.

This time last year Conley Bottom had a major fire, but they got through it and still had a good summer. The coronavirus however is a whole different battle, and they like many businesses relay on lake traffic.

Thankfully restrictions were lifted, the travel ban was lifted, and re-opening happened just in time for Memorial Day weekend which kicks off both the summer travel and boating seasons. Amber Rector from the Conley Bottom Marina said not many folks were talking about the coronavirus this weekend.

“I think people are just happy to be out. We have not heard a whole lot about the virus. I think it’s something people want to put in the back of their minds, its the weekend and have a good time,” said Rector.