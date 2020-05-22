Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: Rain chances become more scattered after today

Happy Friday! The forecast today will still be a bit on the dreary side, but things will slowly improve for the long holiday weekend.

Today and Tonight

It will be another mainly cloudy today as the rain chances continue. I do think they will be more scattered. Some sunshine will also be around at times. Highs will get to around 70 today. If we see some sunshine earlier, they could climb a degree or two higher.

Tonight, clouds will decrease a little bit and a few scattered showers are possible. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Memorial Day Weekend

If you have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, it's not a complete washout, but I would keep the rain gear handy.

I do think we'll see more sunshine than we have been seeing all three days, but scattered showers and storms are likely for the whole period. The best chances look to be on Saturday at this point, but we'll keep an eye on them.

Highs will climb into the low 80s on Saturday and soar into the mid 80s on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast for the rest of next week looks more summer like than late spring. We settle into a pattern of warmer days, featuring sun and clouds along with the chances for pop up showers and storms in the heat of the day.

There will be some heat too. Highs are forecast to be at least in the mid 80s from Tuesday all the way through Friday. We're less than 10 days away from meteorological summer, which starts June 1st.

