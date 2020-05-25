Memorial Day Forecast: More heat, more rain chances

After an active Sunday, we will have to stay on guard for the potential for some heavier rain bands again on this Memorial Day.

Today and Tonight

We'll start off dry with some fog Monday morning. Most of the day will feature sunny skies, but scattered chances for showers and storms will again be possible in the heat of the day. Speaking of heat, highs should top out in the mid to upper 80s. Yesterday proved that it's always good to have the WYMT Weather App on your phone or tablet, especially if you plan to be outside today.

Tonight, the rain chances end early and we'll see partly cloudy skies will more fog possible late. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

The trend of sunshine and clouds mixed with scattered chances for showers and storms in the afternoon hours continues through most of the week.

After Monday though, things will cool down a bit. Highs will still be in the 80s for most of the week, but they will drop into the lower 80s. We could be in the 70s by the weekend for highs as we wrap up May and start June one week from today. We could also see a dry end to the month. We'll keep you posted!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.