Megan Boswell expected to be indicted in May

Megan Boswell appeared before a judge via video conference Friday morning.

Lawyers reviewing the case said they needed more time to review interviews with Megan Bowell before submitting the case to a Grand Jury.

State prosecutor Teresa Nelson said there are more than 25 hours of video interviews of Boswell to review before the case can be submitted.

Nelson said she aims to get an indictment handed down for Boswell by May 20.

The Sheriff's Office said they have identified multiple persons of interest in the investigation of Evelyn Boswell's death over the past several weeks.

"There have been persons of interest during the entire investigation," said Captain Andy Seabolt. "The local news outlet that reported that there is a 'person of interest' did so upon just simply asking if there is a person of interest while conducting an interview with one of our investigators (Wednesday). We have no new information to share in the investigation. The investigation remains active with investigators working on it."

Megan Boswell has remained behind bars since she was charged with false reporting in February.