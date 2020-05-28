Megan Boswell appears before judge about false reporting charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell appeared before a judge via video conference Thursday after being indicted on 11 counts of false report charges.
Boswell is the mother of Evelyn Boswell, whose remains were located on a family member's property in March.
No new evidence was presented in court.
A judge decided that Boswell's bond would remain in place and set the next hearing for July 31 at 9 a.m.
WJHL reported that Boswell would be arraigned Thursday morning via video conference at 9 a.m.