Medical supplies involved in suspected price gouging scheme returned to Kentucky

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday that the medical supplies involved in a suspected price gouging scheme were returned to Kentucky.

Last week, Cameron and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery stopped the price gouging of medical goods and products by two Tennessee brothers.

The brothers are believed to have purchased the items at stores in Kentucky and Tennessee counties along I-75.

The medical supplies will be distributed to local law enforcement agencies and first responders on Friday morning to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.