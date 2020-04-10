Medical student volunteers in Lyon County already at work, public health commissioner says

Four medical student volunteers staying at Kentucky Dam Village are helping at River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County, where multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking during Gov. Andy Beshear's daily briefing, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the four students are on-site and already at work. Two students will work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the other two will work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Stack thanked the student volunteers, tearing up as he said, "You are heroes."

"These nursing homes get a bad rap, too many times," the public health commissioner said. "I'm going to tell you, these teams love these residents. The passion and the care and the concern that these leadership teams have for their residents is staggering and profound."

Later Thursday, one of those students, Heather McGuire, shared her thoughts about the experience. "I think it's having that type of calm, collective attitude of: I know what I need to do when I need to do it. And these are also people who need your help, and you cannot abandon them. We take it seriously," said McGuire, a student at Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Ahead of Easter, Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to spend the holiday weekend at home with their families.

"Do you want it on your conscience, that if you are asymptomatic — you never know — but you get this because you are at something this weekend and someone else passes away for it? How does that reconcile with your faith and with your beliefs? Mine tells me that we look out for our neighbor — and that we protect our neighbor," Beshear said.