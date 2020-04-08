Medical Center preparing for spike in Ky. COVID cases

Danville's Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center serves multiple surrounding counties.

Now healthcare workers in Boyle County are preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases, they say they have an ICU set up for several dozen critical cases.

More than 200 have been tested at this Danville drive up location, so far no one has been admitted to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with serious symptoms.

“We’ll decide whether they need to to go to the hospital for further evaluation or whether they need to go home for self isolation,” said Dr. Chros Petrey, Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician. “For a small hospital like Ephraim McDowell we have been very proactive.”

In fact everyone coming into the hospital has their temperature checked, including me when I went inside for this story. And Inside that hospital is little activity, it’s the calm before the storm that no one wants.

Since mid-February they have worked to convert an infusion clinic into a 22 bed ICU.

The ICU could start receiving patients within 2 to 3 weeks.

COVID-19 means no visitors are allowed and some emergency room functions are done outside.

“The patients that possibly have respiratory symptoms we come and get those from their car," says ER Director Trina Clarksoner. "When they call our specially designated number.”

Others can be treated outside in a special tent, and never brought inside the main hospital building at all.

Dr. Petrey says the Kentucky School for the Deaf has offered the use of their gym and the Kentucky National Guard can assist with additional beds if necessary.

