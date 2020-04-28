McDonald's delivers lunch to healthcare workers

Hazard and Whitesburg McDonald's are continuing to give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

(MGN)

Tuesday, the chain delivered 80 meals to Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center.

"We know our Healthcare workers have been going through a really rough time lately and we respect what they do. It was just a small gesture to say thank you to them," said Owner and Operator of Hazard and Whitesburg McDonalds, Paul Patula.

"We really appreciate McDonald’s feeding us today. Within a half-hour the staff can’t get very far to get much," said Hazard Health Administrator, Charlotte Thornsberry.

McDonald's is also participating in a program giving thank you meals to first responders and healthcare workers.

"We have been feeding all first responders, firefighters police officers in any healthcare worker. We are doing that until May 5 so many first responders or healthcare workers that are hungry and off work and come through and get a free meal on us," said Patula.

As for Hazard Health, they have seen numerous gesturers of support from the community. Last week first responders lined the hill up to hazard health thanking workers with a banner of support.