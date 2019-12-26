McCreary County family suffers serious injuries after holiday crash

A McCreary County family is recovering after a crash near Birmingham, Alabama.

Sister station WKYT reports the family of eight were traveling through Alabama to celebrate Christmas with family.

The crash happened on December 23 severely injuring three of the eight family members.

A family member says the dad, a paraplegic, was injured and is now completely immobile after his electric wheelchair was destroyed.

The mom has an injury to her foot and has undergone one surgery.

One child suffered a fractured neck and spinal cord. Another child has a broken foot and broken ribs.

The other family members have traveled back to Kentucky while the injured family members are split between two Birmingham hospitals.